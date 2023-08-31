Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 29, 2023.

Linda Lee Scott (DOB 1968-11-03) is wanted for two counts of theft under $5000.

Scott is described as a 54-year-old Caucasian female, 5’7” tall and 135 lbs. She has blonde hair (natural colour) and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-14942

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Linda Lee Scott.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.