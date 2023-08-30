Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 29, 2023.

Dylan Cory Grant Zaprova (DOB 2001-11-07) is wanted for one count of theft of motor vehicle and one count of flight from police.

Zaprova is described as a 21-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-7765

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Dylan Cory Grant Zaprova.

