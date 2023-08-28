Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: BREAK AND ENTER

DATE: August 12, 2023

RCMP FILE: 2023-47428

Kelowna RCMP would like to identify two suspects that have broken into a condo complex on the 1100 block of Bernard Avenue at least three times in recent months stealing tens of thousands of dollars of goods. The most recent event was August 8th at 5:20 a.m. when the two suspects entered the building through the garage door and headed to the storage room. Once inside they broke into three storage lockers, taking approximately $10,000 of construction tools.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

