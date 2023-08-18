Unsolved Crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: Porch Pirate

DATE: August 10, 2023

RCMP FILE: 2023-47051

The property manager of a condo building on the 1900 block of Enterprise Way contacted Kelowna RCMP to report a mail theft on August 10, 2023. A suspect entered the building at 12:47 p.m. and helped himself to a stack of delivered parcels that included a computer and school gear. The six packages were out for approximately an hour before being stolen.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know who this person of interest is, please contact Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous by contacting Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.