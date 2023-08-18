Unsolved Crimes: Kelowna

207767
CRIME: Porch Pirate

DATE: August 10, 2023

RCMP FILE: 2023-47051

The property manager of a condo building on the 1900 block of Enterprise Way contacted Kelowna RCMP to report a mail theft on August 10, 2023. A suspect entered the building at 12:47 p.m. and helped himself to a stack of delivered parcels that included a computer and school gear. The six packages were out for approximately an hour before being stolen.

If you know who this person of interest is, please contact Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous by contacting Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net

