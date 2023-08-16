Unsolved crime: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: THEFT OF GUITAR

DATE: July 20, 2023

RCMP FILE: 2023-41830

On July 20, 2023, a male entered Wentworth Music on Harvey Avenue carrying a guitar in a case. The male spent time looking around and eventually tried out a new Taylor K24ce Builder’s Edition guitar, valued at $8400.00. While staff members were occupied, the man swapped the guitars, leaving the old guitar behind and walking out the door with the Taylor. Minutes later, Wentworth staff noticed the theft and saw him depart in a white 4-door Chevrolet sedan.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you recognize this man or can help to locate the guitar, please contact Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers

