Unsolved crime: Kelowna

CRIME: THEFT OF GUITAR

DATE: July 20, 2023

RCMP FILE: 2023-41830

On July 20, 2023, a male entered Wentworth Music on Harvey Avenue carrying a guitar in a case. The male spent time looking around and eventually tried out a new Taylor K24ce Builder’s Edition guitar, valued at $8400.00. While staff members were occupied, the man swapped the guitars, leaving the old guitar behind and walking out the door with the Taylor. Minutes later, Wentworth staff noticed the theft and saw him depart in a white 4-door Chevrolet sedan.

If you recognize this man or can help to locate the guitar, please contact Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip through our website at www.crimestoppers.net Kelowna.

RCMP File # 2023-41830

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

