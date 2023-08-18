Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 15, 2023.

Wayne Richard Wright (DOB 1994-06-13) is wanted for four counts of fail to comply with probation.

Wright is described as a 29-year-old non-white male, 5’8” tall and 130 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-6674

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Wayne Richard Wright.

