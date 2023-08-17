Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 15, 2023.

Zoltan Husanik (DOB 1964-02-05) is wanted for one count of uttering threats and one count of breach of undertaking.

Husanik is described as a 59-year-old Caucasian male, 6’2” tall and 186 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-20991

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Zoltan Husanik.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.