Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 15, 2023.

Duane Craig Grams (DOB 1969-03-13) is wanted for two counts of trafficking.

Grams is described as a 54-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10 tall and 177 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-21157

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Duane Craig Grams.

