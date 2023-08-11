Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 8, 2023.

Brandon Blue Seberras-Pick (DOB 1993-03-12) is wanted for four counts of breach, one count of assault and one count of theft under $5000.

Seberras-Pick is described as a 30-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 155 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-40044

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Brandon Blue?Seberras-Pick.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.