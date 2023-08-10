Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 8, 2023.

Justice Michael Bruce Gretsinger (DOB 1996-04-20) is wanted for one count of break and enter.

Gretsinger is described as a 27-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 166 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-1635

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Justice Michael Bruce Gretsinger.

