Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 8, 2023.

David George Raymond Chesney (DOB 1979-08-25) is wanted for one count of assault.

Chesney is described as a 43-year-old Caucasian male, 5’7” tall and 181 lbs. He is bald with green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-8776

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is David George Raymond Chesney.

