Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 4, 2023.

Jerrad Royce Ottenbreit (DOB 1987-03-05) is wanted for one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Ottenbreit is described as a 36-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 201 lbs. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-63560

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jerrad Royce Ottenbreit.

