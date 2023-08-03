Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 1, 2023.

Donald Michael Johnson (DOB 1981-07-26) is wanted for one count of uttering threats.

Johnson is described as a 42-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 170 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-78365

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Donald Michael Johnson.

