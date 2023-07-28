Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of July 25, 2023.

Clinton Joseph Durocher (DOB 1991-05-03) is wanted for two counts of breach of probation, one count of resist peace officer and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Durocher is described as a 32-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 181 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-17979

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Clinton Joseph Durocher.

