Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of July 24, 2023.

Colby Grayson Rohrig (DOB 1990-03-03) is wanted for one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and one count of fail to stop after motor vehicle incident causing bodily harm.

Rohrig is described as a 33-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 175 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-46614

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Colby Grayson Rohrig.

