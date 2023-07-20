Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of July 18, 2023.

Natasha Marie Saari (DOB 1983-11-12) is wanted for one count of drive while prohibited.

Saari is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian female, 5’6” tall and 113 lbs. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-7339

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Natasha Marie Saari.

