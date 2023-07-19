Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of July 18, 2023.

Colin Larry Whitney (DOB 1983-03-30) is wanted for one count of breach of non-contact order.

Whitney is described as a 40-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 186 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-37933

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Colin Larry Whitney.

