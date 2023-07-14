Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of July 11, 2023.

Crystal Rose Trites (DOB 1986-04-14) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000.

Trites is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian female, 5’2” tall and 115 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-23774

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Crystal Rose Trites.

