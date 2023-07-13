Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of July 11, 2023.

Lionel Christopher Paul Brown (DOB 1966-02-12) is wanted for one count of residential break & enter and one count of assault with a weapon.

Brown is described as a 57-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 190 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-27044

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Lionel Christopher Paul Brown.

