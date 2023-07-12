Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of July 11, 2023.

Tia Marie McKay (DOB 191-04-29) is wanted for one count of resist/obstruct peace officer and one count of fail to comply with probation order.

McKay is described as a 32-year-old Caucasian female, 5’4” tall and 130 lbs. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-42937

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Tia Marie McKay.

