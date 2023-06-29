Unsolved Crimes: West Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: THEFT FROM WALMART

DATE: May 18, 2023

RCMP FILE: 2023-27181

West Kelowna RCMP members are looking to the public for help in identifying two suspects involved in a theft of patio furniture from the West Kelowna Walmart. The pair stole a $500 patio set on May 18 and departed in a black Kia Sorrento with Quebec license plate # Z50WED.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime (RCMP File # 2023-27181) please contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.

Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

