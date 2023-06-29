217120
214004
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved Crimes: West Kel

Crime Stoppers - | Story: 434217

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: THEFT FROM WALMART

DATE: May 18, 2023

RCMP FILE: 2023-27181

West Kelowna RCMP members are looking to the public for help in identifying two suspects involved in a theft of patio furniture from the West Kelowna Walmart. The pair stole a $500 patio set on May 18 and departed in a black Kia Sorrento with Quebec license plate # Z50WED.

If you know anything about this crime (RCMP File # 2023-27181) please contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.

Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Crime Stoppers articles

About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



205911
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories





217773