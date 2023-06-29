Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 27, 2023.

Gerrett Leslie Salter (DOB 1988-09-20) is wanted for one count of fail to comply with order.

Salter is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian male, 6’3” tall and 172 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

TRAIL RCMP File # 2022-4457

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Gerrett Leslie Salter.

