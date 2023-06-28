Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 27, 2023.

Jonathan Keith Holmes (DOB 1979-06-16) is wanted for ten counts of possess/traffic credit cards, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5000 and four counts of breach of probation.

Holmes is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-8635

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jonathan Keith Holmes.

