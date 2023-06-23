Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 23, 2023.

Dolan Michael Joseph Boucher (DOB 1984-12-21) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000, two counts of utter threats to cause bodily harm and one count of assault.

Boucher is described as a 38-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 201 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-7111

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Dolan Michael Joseph Boucher.

