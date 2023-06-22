Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 20, 2023.

Chasity Ebiny Isnardy (DOB 1998-11-24) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000, one count of possession of stolen property over $5000 and one count of motor vehicle theft.

Isnardy is described as a 24-year-old non-white female, 5’6” tall and 122 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-2100

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Chasity Ebiny Isnardy.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.