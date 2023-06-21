Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 20, 2023.

Michael Shane Mattes (DOB 1986-08-24) is wanted for two counts of assault with weapon, one count of assault, two count of breach of release order, one count of breach of probation, one count of possess weapon, one count of break and enter one count of mischief and one count of resist peace officer.

Mattes is described as a 36-year-old Caucasian male, 6’2” tall and 181 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-61824

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Michael Shane Mattes.

