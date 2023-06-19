212173
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved Crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: THEFT FROM STORAGE

DATE: June 12, 2023

RCMP FILE: 2023-32647

A property manager from a condo complex on the 800 block of Leon Avenue reported a break and enter that occurred after midnight on June 12, 2023. A male used a crowbar to pry open the rear entrance and storage room doors, causing damage to both. Video surveillance shows the suspect to be a Caucasian or indigenous male, 20-30 years of age, approximately 6’0” tall wearing a red Ecko hoody, black baggy shorts and a ball cap. He used tools to cut bike locks and remove bike parts, leaving with a blue and white Giant mountain bike, parts and four tires.

If you recognize this man, or can help to locate the bicycle, please contact Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip through our website at www.crimestoppers.net

