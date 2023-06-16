Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 13, 2023.

Ryan Leigh Hansen (DOB 1984-03-12) is wanted for two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, one count of assault and two counts of breach of undertaking.

Hansen is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-22291

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Ryan Leigh Hansen.

