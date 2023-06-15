Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 13, 2023.

Tara Christine Lawrick (DOB 1978-04-07) is wanted for one count of discharge firearm with intent.

Lawrick is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian female, 6’1” tall and 201 lbs. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-16229

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Tara Christine Lawrick.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.