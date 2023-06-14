Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 13, 2023.

Robert Eduard Becker (DOB 1961-12-09) is wanted for two counts of refuse breath sample, six counts of driving while prohibited and four counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Becker is described as a 61-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 166 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-55303

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Robert Eduard Becker.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.