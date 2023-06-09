Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 6, 2023.

Michael Hunter Zummack (DOB 1999-08-19) is wanted for one count of obtain DNA sample for analysis.

Zummack is described as a 23-year-old Caucasian male, 5’8” tall and 135 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-80844

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Michael Hunter Zummack.

