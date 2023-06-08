Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 6, 2023.

Isaac Paul Schaff-Young (DOB 2002-02-06) is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property over $5000.

Schaff-Young is described as a 21-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 141 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-25180

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Isaac Paul Schaff-Young.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.