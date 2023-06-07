Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 6, 2023.

Joseph Drew Perkins (DOB 1982-08-12) is wanted for four counts of mischief, one count of resist peace officer and two counts of use weapon to assault peace officer.

Perkins is described as a 40-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-21396

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Joseph Drew Perkins.

