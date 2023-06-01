214720
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

Crime Stoppers - | Story: 429533

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: THEFT OVER$5000

DATE: April 29, 2023

RCMP FILE: 2023-23806

At approximately 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 29th, 2023, three males waited for an authorized person/group to enter a gated marina dock located on Water Street in downtown Kelowna. Once in the secure area, the alleged thieves stole a grey Zodiac inflatable boat with a 20 HP Mercury outboard motor. The theft was captured on video. Do you recognize any of these men?

If you know anything about this crime, please call Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at:

1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.

Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

