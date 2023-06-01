Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: THEFT OVER$5000

DATE: April 29, 2023

RCMP FILE: 2023-23806

At approximately 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 29th, 2023, three males waited for an authorized person/group to enter a gated marina dock located on Water Street in downtown Kelowna. Once in the secure area, the alleged thieves stole a grey Zodiac inflatable boat with a 20 HP Mercury outboard motor. The theft was captured on video. Do you recognize any of these men?

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, please call Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at:

1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.

Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

