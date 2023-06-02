Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 30, 2023.

Riley James Shmordok (DOB 2004-04-08) is wanted for one count of break and enter and commit indictable offence.

Shmordok is described as a 19-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 126 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

RCMP File # 2022-48466

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Riley James Shmordok.

