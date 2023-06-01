Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 1, 2023.

Aliceah Kay Bradford (DOB 2000-05-06) is wanted for one count of break and enter and commit indictable offence.

Bradford is described as a 23-year-old Caucasian female, 5’11” tall and 135 lbs. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-36313

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Aliceah Kay Bradford.

