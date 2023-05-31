Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 30, 2023.

Khalen MacKenzie Bonneau (DOB 1989-05-22) is wanted for one count of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, one count of obstruct peace officer, one count of mischief under $5000 and three counts of breach of undertaking.

Bonneau is described as a 34-year-old non-white male, 5’10” tall and 181 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-10316

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Khalen MacKenzie Bonneau.

