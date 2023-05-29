Unsolved Crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: Residential Break and Enter

DATE: May 24, 2023

RCMP FILE: 2023-28418

A construction site manager contacted West Kelowna RCMP on the morning of May 24, 2023, to report an overnight theft from a Malbec Place home under construction. A truck was caught on video surveillance arriving at 4:18 a.m. and staying for an hour. Thieves entered through the garage and left with a Fisher gas stove and an Electrolux washer and dryer set. The suspect vehicle appears to be an older white Dodge truck with the rear driver’s side box painted black (passenger side is white). The license plate was covered.

The stolen items were:

• Fisher Gas stove, S/N UKV3651203

• Electrolux washer, model: ELFW7537AT. S/N 4C23604675 and S/N 4C23604684

• Electrolux dryer, model: ELFE753CAT. S/N 4D24506796 and S/N 4D30102541

Photo: Contributed

If you can identify the occupants of this truck or know something about this theft, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.