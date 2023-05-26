Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 26, 2023.

Gianluca Aurel Ghilas (DOB 1991-05-08) is wanted for one count of mischief under $5000.

Ghilas is described as a 32-year-old Caucasian male, 5’5” tall and 192 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-75621

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Gianluca Aurel Ghilas.

