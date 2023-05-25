Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 25, 2023.

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Tonya Lynn Kaiser.

(DOB 1987-06-02) is wanted for one count of fail to comply with probation.

Kaiser is described as a 35-year-old Caucasian female, 5’6” tall and 139 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-27458

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.