Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 23, 2023.

Trevor Calvin Bevans (DOB 1989-02-02) is wanted for one count of trafficking a controlled substance.

Bevans is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian male, 5’5” tall and 119 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2018-28051

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Trevor Calvin Bevans.

