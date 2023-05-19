Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 16, 2023.

Lana Rae Sharpe (DOB 1985-11-25) is wanted for one count of fraud $5000 or under and one count of theft $5000 or under.

Sharpe is described as a 37-year-old white female, 5’ 09” tall and 161 lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-51884

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Lana Rae Sharpe.

