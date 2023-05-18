Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 16, 2023.

Christopher Ronald Swerhun (DOB 1974-06-01) is wanted for 4 counts of possession of controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Swerhun is described as a 48-year-old white male, 5’ 11” tall and 175 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2018-74898

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Christopher Ronald Swerhun.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.