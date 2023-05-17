Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 16, 2023.

Brittney Lynn Greeno (DOB 1996-06-28) is wanted for one count of Assault Peace Officer.

Greeno is described as a 26-year-old white female, 5’ 5” tall and 141 lbs. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-54298

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Brittney Lynn Greeno.

