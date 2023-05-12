Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 8, 2023.

Ryan Nicholas Chartrand (DOB 1985-07-13) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000 and one count of mischief under $5000.

Chartrand is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 210 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-40461

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Ryan Nicholas Chartrand.

