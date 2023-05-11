Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 8, 2023.

Bodan Allen Sylvester Henry (DOB 1992-02-08) is wanted for one count of break and enter with intent to commit an offence.

Henry is described as a 31-year-old non-white male, 6’1” tall and 155 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-31382

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Bodan Allen Sylvester Henry.

