Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 1, 2023.

Kyle Harley Thomas McTaggart (DOB 1992-07-05) is wanted for five counts of breach of probation, two counts of breach of release order and four counts of theft under $5000.

McTaggart is described as a 30-year-old Caucasian male, 6’2” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-69919

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Kyle Harley Thomas McTaggart.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.