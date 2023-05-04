Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 1, 2023.

McGee Junior Marianne (DOB 1992-01-19) is wanted for eighteen counts of weapon possession charges and nine counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Marianne is described as a 31-year-old non-white male, 5’8” tall and 141 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-60210

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is McGee Junior Marianne.

