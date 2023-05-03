Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 1, 2023.

Kelly Nicole McGinn (DOB 1989-04-17) is wanted for two counts of assault causing bodily harm, two counts of break and enter, two counts of robbery with firearm and two counts of uttering threats.

McGinn is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian female, 5’10” tall and 161 lbs. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-32923

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Kelly Nicole McGinn.

