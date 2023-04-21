Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 17, 2023.

Jeremiah Nathan Drake (DOB 1996-07-11) is wanted for 1 count of theft under $5000 and 1 count of fail to comply with probation order.

Drake is described as a 26-year-old white male, 5’ 09” tall and 141 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023 - 6674

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jeremiah Nathan Drake.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.